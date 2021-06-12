The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of The Cooper Companies worth $45,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,548.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $375.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.