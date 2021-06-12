The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 46,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.