The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 440.8% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCV opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

