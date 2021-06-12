The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

GDV opened at $26.69 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

