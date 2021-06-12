The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.18. The Gap has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

