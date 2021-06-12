The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

