The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

