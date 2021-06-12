The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

