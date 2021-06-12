The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 229.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.