The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.19% of The Macerich worth $255,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 296,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 53.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

MAC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

