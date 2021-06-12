The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.