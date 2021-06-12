The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,747 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 3,430,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.