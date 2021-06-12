The Sandbox One Day Volume Reaches $42.33 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $183.79 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.27 or 0.01996100 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

