The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.91.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

