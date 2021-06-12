The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

