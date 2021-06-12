The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 90,854 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

