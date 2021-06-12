The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.48 or 0.00040409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $4.65 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,457 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

