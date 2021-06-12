The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $14.21. The Weir Group shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 14,884 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.