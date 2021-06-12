The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of The Wendy’s worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

