The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,050 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of The Williams Companies worth $231,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,263,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

