The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.19. The9 shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 6,571,738 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get The9 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.