THEKEY Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $56,412.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001289 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.