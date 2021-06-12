Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.05.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $465.15 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

