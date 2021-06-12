Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $177.35 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.26 billion and $177.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00037811 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00221739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.