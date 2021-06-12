THETA (THETA) Price Down 15.6% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $7.71 billion and $331.66 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

