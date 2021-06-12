Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $85,114.93 and $197.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,916.76 or 0.99937145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

