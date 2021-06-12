THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $7.36 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $123.69 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00020555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00170042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.01132588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.07 or 1.00025027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

