Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $39,761.82 and approximately $112,854.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

