Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 889,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

