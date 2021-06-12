Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 965,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

