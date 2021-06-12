Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 666,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,371. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.