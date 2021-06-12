Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 574.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 241,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 390,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.