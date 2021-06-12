Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

