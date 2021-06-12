Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,250,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $106.56. 784,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,330. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

