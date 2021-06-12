Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,575 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,483,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,794 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

