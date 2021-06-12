Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mattel worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

MAT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 721,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

