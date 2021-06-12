Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 158.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.28. 1,105,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,049. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.