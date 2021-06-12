Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. 1,101,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

