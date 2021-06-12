Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Diversey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 167,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,206. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.