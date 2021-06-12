Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.89. The stock had a trading volume of 464,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,086. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

