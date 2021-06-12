Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,238. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

