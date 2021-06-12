Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 55.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,513 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. 1,032,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,378. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

