Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $193.50. 1,155,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,804. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.