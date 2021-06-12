Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 21,257 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,920,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
