Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 21,257 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,920,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

