Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,803. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.