Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 2.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,572,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.02. 387,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

