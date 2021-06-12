Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 5,852 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 496,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,411. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

