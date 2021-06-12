Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $168.66. 588,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

