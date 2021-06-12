Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 58,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,211. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

