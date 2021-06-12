Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

RSG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. 764,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,789. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.